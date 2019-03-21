Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. B. Riley increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $46,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 3,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,005. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

