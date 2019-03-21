Komodo Market Cap Achieves $119.37 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $119.37 million and $2.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00026367 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, BarterDEX, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.01394631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00322783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00168523 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009802 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00026999 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002842 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 112,334,872 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Crex24, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.