Komatsu (KMTUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

KMTUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Komatsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.