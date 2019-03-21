Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.29 ($80.56).

Shares of ETR:SKB traded down €4.66 ($5.42) during trading on Thursday, hitting €41.04 ($47.72). The company had a trading volume of 180,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €35.68 ($41.49) and a one year high of €78.70 ($91.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

