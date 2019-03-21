KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 742,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,478,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 742,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,362,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after buying an additional 509,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 271,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 431.69, a current ratio of 431.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

