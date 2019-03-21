Kirby Co. (KEX) Position Cut by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kirby by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,099 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,063,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $416,479,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $268,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.28.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

