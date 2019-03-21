Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kinross is making steady progress in advancing the projects that provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth in the future. Also, it is focused on managing costs and improving cash flow. However, Kinross remains exposed to a volatile gold price environment. The company needs to improve its reserve base significantly for future growth. Higher cost of sales is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of KGC opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,875,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 280.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,922,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 68,448,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729,045 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,490,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

