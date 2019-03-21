Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kimball International Inc (KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/kimball-international-inc-kbal-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.