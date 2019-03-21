Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,412,206 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $111,786,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,082,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,676,000 after buying an additional 984,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,385,000 after buying an additional 522,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,222.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,339,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

KRC stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,476.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/kilroy-realty-corp-krc-shares-bought-by-1832-asset-management-l-p.html.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.