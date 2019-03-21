KiloCoin (KLC) Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KiloCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.01470079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001434 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039628 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KiloCoin (KLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1 . The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

