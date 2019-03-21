KeyCorp Upgrades Adient (ADNT) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Adient and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $13.05 on Monday. Adient has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

