Kazera Global (KZG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Kazera Global (LON:KZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of KZG opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Kazera Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.33 ($0.06).

Get Kazera Global alerts:

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.