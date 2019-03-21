KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,843. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,745,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,290.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 205,145 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

