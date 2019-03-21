Julie Norberg Sells 7,262 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $187,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,348.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Norberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Julie Norberg sold 11,146 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $289,461.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

