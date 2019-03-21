JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of JMOM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/jpmorgan-us-momentum-factor-etf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-jmom.html.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.