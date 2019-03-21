JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (JMOM)

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of JMOM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.
