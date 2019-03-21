JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON MATE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 93.90 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 73,414 shares. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.23).
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile
See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.