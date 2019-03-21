JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Legal & General Group (LGEN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 239 ($3.12).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 296.45 ($3.87).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 276.90 ($3.62) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,715.48 ($64,962.08). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,743.44 ($3,584.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,457 shares of company stock worth $5,612,652.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

