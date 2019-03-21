JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Endo International (ENDP) Target Price to $10.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP opened at $8.73 on Monday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 10,718.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after buying an additional 1,758,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 230.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 1,023,350 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Endo International by 143,723.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.