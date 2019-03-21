JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Yum! Brands (YUM) to Neutral

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,153 shares of company stock worth $9,912,697. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

