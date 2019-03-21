JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pendragon (PDG) Price Target to GBX 26

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 21 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 26.67 ($0.35).

LON PDG opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $366.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.85 ($0.40).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

