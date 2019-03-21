JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TC Pipelines (TCP) Price Target to $38.00

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $36.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. Research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 157,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

