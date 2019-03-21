JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
BATS:BBEU opened at $23.99 on Thursday.
