JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1348 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

BATS:BBEU opened at $23.99 on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/jpmorgan-betabuilders-europe-etf-bbeu-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13.html.

