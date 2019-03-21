Joseph A. Jolson Purchases 5,600 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $22,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $311,185.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JMP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,434. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

