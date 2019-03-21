Joint (JYNT) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Joint earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Joint’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Joint stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Joint has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

