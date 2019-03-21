Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) received a $162.00 price objective from stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $168.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

JAZZ opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

