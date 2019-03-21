Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 640.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,130 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.39% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,973,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 160,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/jane-street-group-llc-boosts-stake-in-ishares-msci-world-etf-urth.html.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.