Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 487,805 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

