James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 14,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $404,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $444,640.00.

On Friday, January 18th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $373,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 16,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,635. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.81, a P/E/G ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 651.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 412.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

