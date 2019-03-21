James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 14,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $404,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 19th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $444,640.00.
- On Friday, January 18th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $373,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 16,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,635. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.81, a P/E/G ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.75.
SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.
About Sailpoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.