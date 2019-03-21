Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc-buys-273-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.