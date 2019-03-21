Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 4,374 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,374 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $360,023.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 166,666 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $12,803,282.12.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/jacques-frederic-kerrest-sells-4374-shares-of-okta-inc-okta-stock.html.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.