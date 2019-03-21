J2 Global (JCOM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “j2 Global is benefiting from strong performance of the cloud services and digital media segment. Expanding subscriber base for Humble Bundle is positive. Additionally, j2 Global’s effort to reward shareholders through dividend payment makes the stock attractive. Further, the company continues to strengthen its speedtest intelligence service, which is expected to drive subscription revenues. However, shares of j2 Global have substantially underperformed the industry in the past year. Weakness in data backup business along with significant pricing pressure in the display market is negatively impacting j2 Global’s top-line growth. Additionally, margins are expected to remain under pressure due to increasing revenue contribution from lower margin Digital Media business.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCOM. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 33,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,852,523.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $832,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,947.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,863 shares of company stock worth $5,742,930 over the last ninety days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

