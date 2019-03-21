J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 398,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $107.07 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $387,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

