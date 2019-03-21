IWG (IWG) Lifted to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IWG (LON:IWG) to a sector performer rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on IWG from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from IWG’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 1.81%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.