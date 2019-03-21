iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1741 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

BATS IYZ opened at $29.30 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ishares-us-telecommunications-etf-iyz-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-17.html.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.