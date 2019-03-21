iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1741 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
BATS IYZ opened at $29.30 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.
iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.