iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6444 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

IYJ stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ishares-u-s-industrials-etf-iyj-declares-dividend-increase-0-64-per-share.html.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.