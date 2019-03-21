ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 311.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the fourth quarter valued at $11,177,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the fourth quarter valued at $11,972,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $58.77 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 1 year low of $1,050.00 and a 1 year high of $1,260.00.

