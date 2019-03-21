iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.63 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $113.22.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

