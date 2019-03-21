iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $125.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $131.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

