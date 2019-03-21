iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.29. 2,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,305. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $174.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

