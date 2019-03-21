iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Gap Down to $113.18

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.36, but opened at $113.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 3856455 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 101,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

