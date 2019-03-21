iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (SUSA)

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4057 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of SUSA stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $119.20.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.