iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4057 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $119.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (SUSA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ishares-msci-usa-esg-select-scl-indx-fnd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-41-susa.html.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.