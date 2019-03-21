iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 212,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,687,008. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

