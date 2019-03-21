iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 761.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 231,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 471,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

