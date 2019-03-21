iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3451 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares International Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BATS:IGRO opened at $54.51 on Thursday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $62.69.

