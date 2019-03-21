iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (IFEU) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3158 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of IFEU stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $41.92.
