iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3537 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

QUAL stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

