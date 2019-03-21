iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BMV IHF opened at $172.20 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $172.85.
