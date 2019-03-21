iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5088 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of IYY opened at $140.63 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

