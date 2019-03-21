ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Stake Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:IUSG opened at $59.93 on Thursday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg-stake-raised-by-bdo-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.