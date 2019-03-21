ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF accounts for about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,322,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,081,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,303,000 after buying an additional 3,224,238 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

